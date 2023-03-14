VCTR (Victory Capital Holdings Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $29.13, down -2.58% from its previous closing price of $29.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 509811 shares were traded. VCTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.71.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VCTR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 54.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on November 23, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $29 from $34 previously.

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on June 29, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $34 to $29.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when Cliff Kelly Stevenson sold 12,500 shares for $33.13 per share. The transaction valued at 414,125 led to the insider holds 431,422 shares of the business.

Brown David Craig bought 20,000 shares of VCTR for $538,000 on Dec 16. The Chairman and CEO now owns 2,228,137 shares after completing the transaction at $26.90 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Brown David Craig, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, bought 40,000 shares for $27.01 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,080,400 and bolstered with 2,208,137 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Victory’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VCTR has reached a high of $34.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.00.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VCTR traded 296.71K shares on average per day over the past three months and 426.25k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 68.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.02M. Insiders hold about 6.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.90% stake in the company. Shares short for VCTR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.23M with a Short Ratio of 1.20M, compared to 1.32M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.80% and a Short% of Float of 9.03%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.23, VCTR has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.07. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.31%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.19 and a low estimate of $0.93, while EPS last year was $1.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.08, with high estimates of $1.21 and low estimates of $0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5 and $4.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.4. EPS for the following year is $4.74, with 8 analysts recommending between $5.43 and $4.33.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $200.06M. It ranges from a high estimate of $209.2M to a low estimate of $192.4M. As of the current estimate, Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $230.02M, an estimated decrease of -13.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $205.22M, a decrease of -5.00% over than the figure of -$13.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $213.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $198.1M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VCTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $861.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $800.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $826.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $854.8M, down -3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $879.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $951.11M and the low estimate is $823.63M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.