What shareholders can do to beat the market with Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) stock

As of close of business last night, Devon Energy Corporation’s stock clocked out at $49.98, down -3.44% from its previous closing price of $51.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15419831 shares were traded. DVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.02.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DVN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on January 25, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $75.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on October 19, 2022, with a $75 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when Muncrief Richard E bought 5,000 shares for $53.00 per share. The transaction valued at 265,000 led to the insider holds 1,978,977 shares of the business.

Muncrief Richard E bought 10,000 shares of DVN for $532,800 on Feb 17. The President and CEO now owns 1,973,977 shares after completing the transaction at $53.28 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, BETHANCOURT JOHN E, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,765 shares for $53.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 199,771 and bolstered with 94,669 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Devon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DVN has reached a high of $77.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.22.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DVN traded 9.54M shares on average per day over the past three months and 9.79M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 648.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 647.71M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DVN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 11.44M with a Short Ratio of 14.70M, compared to 10.9M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.75% and a Short% of Float of 1.99%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.42, DVN has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.37. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.90. The current Payout Ratio is 56.50% for DVN, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 15, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 25 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.21 and a low estimate of $1.61, while EPS last year was $1.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.81, with high estimates of $2.6 and low estimates of $1.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.03 and $8.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.48. EPS for the following year is $8.03, with 28 analysts recommending between $11.09 and $5.69.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $4.46B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.03B to a low estimate of $3.03B. As of the current estimate, Devon Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.27B, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.26B, an increase of 11.80% over than the figure of $4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.76B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.98B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.21B, up 59.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.34B and the low estimate is $12.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.