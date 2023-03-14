What shareholders can do to beat the market with Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) stock

In the latest session, Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) closed at $2.25 down -4.26% from its previous closing price of $2.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 28833254 shares were traded. LYG stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2400.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lloyds Banking Group plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lloyds’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LYG has reached a high of $2.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4536, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1725.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LYG has traded an average of 7.81M shares per day and 10.89M over the past ten days. A total of 16.88B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.76B. Insiders hold about 81.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LYG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7M with a Short Ratio of 11.53M, compared to 8.21M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LYG is 0.12, from 0.01 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.01%. The current Payout Ratio is 21.15% for LYG, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 05, 2009 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.