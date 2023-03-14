What shareholders can do to beat the market with Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) stock

As of close of business last night, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s stock clocked out at $54.47, down -2.97% from its previous closing price of $56.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8577947 shares were traded. RBA stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.00.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RBA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Scotiabank on December 05, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Sector Outperform and sets its target price to $65 from $59 previously.

On November 14, 2022, Northcoast Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $65.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $74 to $55.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 when Watt Darren Jeffrey sold 3,500 shares for $61.69 per share. The transaction valued at 215,915 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

JETER JAMES J sold 2,100 shares of RBA for $129,633 on May 13. The Chief Customer Advoc. Officer now owns 20,764 shares after completing the transaction at $61.73 per share. On May 12, another insider, ACKLEY MATTHEW, who serves as the Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $58.00 each. As a result, the insider received 87,000 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ritchie’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RBA has reached a high of $72.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.22.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RBA traded 2.20M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.85M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 110.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.78M. Insiders hold about 14.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RBA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 8.7M with a Short Ratio of 8.70M, compared to 5.55M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.84% and a Short% of Float of 7.85%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.86, RBA has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.74%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.74. The current Payout Ratio is 35.30% for RBA, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 27, 2008 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.61 and a low estimate of $0.48, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.38 and $2.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.3. EPS for the following year is $2.5, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.75 and $2.28.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $410.57M. It ranges from a high estimate of $433.91M to a low estimate of $380.35M. As of the current estimate, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $359.37M, an estimated increase of 14.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $416.75M, an increase of 5.80% less than the figure of $14.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $429.87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $408.2M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RBA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.42B, up 20.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.92B and the low estimate is $1.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.