What shareholders can do to beat the market with TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) stock

In the latest session, TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE: TNET) closed at $75.74 down -5.21% from its previous closing price of $79.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 589382 shares were traded. TNET stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.86.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TriNet Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on September 08, 2022, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $83.

On August 16, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $89 to $96.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when Goldfield Burton M. sold 6,250 shares for $84.54 per share. The transaction valued at 528,350 led to the insider holds 103,525 shares of the business.

Warren Alexander G. sold 2,555 shares of TNET for $228,902 on Feb 21. The SVP, CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER now owns 34,111 shares after completing the transaction at $89.59 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Chamberlain Paul Edward, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 125 shares for $75.08 each. As a result, the insider received 9,385 and left with 35,659 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TriNet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TNET has reached a high of $103.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.12.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TNET has traded an average of 338.40K shares per day and 344.56k over the past ten days. A total of 63.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.20M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TNET as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.38M with a Short Ratio of 1.67M, compared to 1.1M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.27% and a Short% of Float of 3.88%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.76, with high estimates of $1.97 and low estimates of $1.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.46 and $6.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.27. EPS for the following year is $5.25, with 5 analysts recommending between $6 and $4.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.23B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.23B to a low estimate of $1.23B. As of the current estimate, TriNet Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $293M, an estimated increase of 319.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.33B, an increase of 9.30% less than the figure of $319.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.37B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.3B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TNET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.2B, up 307.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.33B and the low estimate is $5.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.