Which analyst expects Fluor Corporation (FLR) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Fluor Corporation’s stock clocked out at $32.82, down -1.56% from its previous closing price of $33.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2251222 shares were traded. FLR stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.19.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FLR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on November 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $40 from $25 previously.

On February 23, 2022, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $30 to $29.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on November 15, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $24.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Breuer James R sold 4,000 shares for $37.81 per share. The transaction valued at 151,231 led to the insider holds 41,742 shares of the business.

ROSE MATTHEW K bought 40,000 shares of FLR for $1,025,320 on May 12. The Director now owns 80,764 shares after completing the transaction at $25.63 per share. On May 11, another insider, HACKETT JAMES T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $25.84 each. As a result, the insider paid 258,400 and bolstered with 20,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fluor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLR has reached a high of $38.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.04.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FLR traded 1.50M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.61M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 142.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.90M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FLR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 16.35M with a Short Ratio of 15.08M, compared to 16.46M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.50% and a Short% of Float of 15.13%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for FLR, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 01, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 16, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.85 and $0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.8. EPS for the following year is $1.66, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.95 and $1.42.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $3.8B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.99B to a low estimate of $3.67B. As of the current estimate, Fluor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.92B, an estimated increase of 30.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.32B, an increase of 14.10% less than the figure of $30.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.39B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.23B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.5B, up 14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.84B and the low estimate is $13.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.