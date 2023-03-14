WLK (Westlake Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) closed at $108.53 down -1.72% from its previous closing price of $110.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 672586 shares were traded. WLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $110.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $102.64.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Westlake Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on February 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $128 from $125 previously.

On November 15, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $135 to $109.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on October 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $100 to $95.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when Buesinger Robert F. sold 1,000 shares for $98.94 per share. The transaction valued at 98,940 led to the insider holds 10,208 shares of the business.

Zoeller Johnathan Stevan sold 542 shares of WLK for $58,037 on Aug 26. The VP & Chief Accounting Officer now owns 543 shares after completing the transaction at $107.08 per share. On May 27, another insider, Buesinger Robert F., who serves as the EVP, HIP, IT & Digital of the company, sold 14,427 shares for $129.47 each. As a result, the insider received 1,867,820 and left with 11,780 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Westlake’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WLK has reached a high of $141.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 116.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 105.05.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WLK has traded an average of 546.83K shares per day and 588.17k over the past ten days. A total of 127.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.36M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.10% stake in the company. Shares short for WLK as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.15M with a Short Ratio of 3.13M, compared to 2.89M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.47% and a Short% of Float of 9.75%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WLK is 1.43, from 1.07 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.18%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.34. The current Payout Ratio is 7.50% for WLK, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 18, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.73 and a low estimate of $1.86, while EPS last year was $4.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.35, with high estimates of $2.7 and low estimates of $1.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.77 and $17.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $18.04. EPS for the following year is $10.95, with 19 analysts recommending between $14.35 and $7.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.39B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.76B to a low estimate of $2.89B. As of the current estimate, Westlake Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.51B, an estimated decrease of -3.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.43B, a decrease of -15.50% less than the figure of -$3.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.88B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.08B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WLK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.78B, up 34.60% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.56B and the low estimate is $12.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.