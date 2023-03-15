908 Devices Inc. (MASS) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: MASS) closed the day trading at $8.26 up 4.96% from the previous closing price of $7.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 537483 shares were traded. MASS stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.70.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MASS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.10 and its Current Ratio is at 11.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on February 07, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Knopp Kevin J. sold 4,842 shares for $10.12 per share. The transaction valued at 49,001 led to the insider holds 427,848 shares of the business.

Knopp Kevin J. sold 15,158 shares of MASS for $155,976 on Feb 15. The President and CEO now owns 432,690 shares after completing the transaction at $10.29 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Knopp Kevin J., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $10.51 each. As a result, the insider received 420,400 and left with 447,848 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MASS has reached a high of $26.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.17.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MASS traded about 277.91K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MASS traded about 406.09k shares per day. A total of 31.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.14M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MASS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.79M with a Short Ratio of 1.86M, compared to 2.13M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.66% and a Short% of Float of 11.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.91 and -$1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.01. EPS for the following year is -$1.08, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.81 and -$1.29.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $11.43M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.96M to a low estimate of $10.8M. As of the current estimate, 908 Devices Inc.’s year-ago sales were $15.84M, an estimated decrease of -27.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.99M, an increase of 8.20% over than the figure of -$27.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.1M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MASS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $47.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $46M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $46.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $42.21M, up 10.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $51.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $56.5M and the low estimate is $48.14M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.