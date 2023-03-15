A correction may be in store for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) shares?

In the latest session, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) closed at $2.36 up 5.36% from its previous closing price of $2.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2712665 shares were traded. LX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on March 14, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $3.60 from $2.31 previously.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, LexinFintech’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LX has reached a high of $3.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9908, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1558.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LX has traded an average of 820.80K shares per day and 865.87k over the past ten days. A total of 168.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.24M. Insiders hold about 4.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.80% stake in the company. Shares short for LX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 887.93k with a Short Ratio of 0.89M, compared to 740.97k on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.77 and $0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.74. EPS for the following year is $1.37, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.54 and $1.24.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.69B, an increase of 309.10% over than the figure of -$26.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.69B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.69B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.58B, down -11.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.73B and the low estimate is $1.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.