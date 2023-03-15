A glimpse at Clean Harbors Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Clean Harbors Inc.’s stock clocked out at $136.40, up 4.79% from its previous closing price of $130.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 644913 shares were traded. CLH stock price reached its highest trading level at $137.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $131.43.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CLH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 05, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $95 to $120.

On March 30, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $130.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on March 30, 2022, with a $130 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Gabriel Sharon M. sold 3,810 shares for $138.92 per share. The transaction valued at 529,285 led to the insider holds 29,554 shares of the business.

BANUCCI EUGENE G sold 5,000 shares of CLH for $669,850 on Mar 07. The Director now owns 20,618 shares after completing the transaction at $133.97 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, PRESTON JOHN T, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,750 shares for $134.90 each. As a result, the insider received 505,875 and left with 7,627 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Clean’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLH has reached a high of $140.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 128.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 113.45.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CLH traded 351.61K shares on average per day over the past three months and 574.18k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.55M. Insiders hold about 6.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CLH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 496.42k with a Short Ratio of 0.53M, compared to 430.95k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.92% and a Short% of Float of 1.14%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.48 and a low estimate of $1.17, while EPS last year was $0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.97, with high estimates of $1.27 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.18 and $6.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.03. EPS for the following year is $6.79, with 9 analysts recommending between $7.35 and $5.47.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $1.25B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.26B to a low estimate of $1.22B. As of the current estimate, Clean Harbors Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.12B, an estimated increase of 11.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.22B, an increase of 4.40% less than the figure of $11.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.14B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.81B, up 34.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.35B and the low estimate is $4.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.