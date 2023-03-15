A glimpse at Insulet Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Insulet Corporation’s stock clocked out at $312.77, up 3.07% from its previous closing price of $303.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+9.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16402604 shares were traded. PODD stock price reached its highest trading level at $313.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $306.81.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PODD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 04, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $235 to $340.

On October 18, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $238.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on October 18, 2022, with a $238 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Alpuche Charles sold 23,401 shares for $305.15 per share. The transaction valued at 7,140,815 led to the insider holds 45,584 shares of the business.

Alpuche Charles sold 4,000 shares of PODD for $1,163,600 on Mar 09. The Advisor now owns 45,584 shares after completing the transaction at $290.90 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Petrovic Shacey, who serves as the Advisor of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $276.63 each. As a result, the insider received 4,149,450 and left with 58,205 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Insulet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5585.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 151.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 45.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PODD has reached a high of $320.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $181.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 291.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 264.33.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PODD traded 468.25K shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.46M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.13M. Shares short for PODD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.21M with a Short Ratio of 2.40M, compared to 2.14M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.18% and a Short% of Float of 4.33%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and -$0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $1.04, with 19 analysts recommending between $1.56 and $0.44.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $330.43M. It ranges from a high estimate of $342.5M to a low estimate of $307.7M. As of the current estimate, Insulet Corporation’s year-ago sales were $307.7M, an estimated increase of 7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $333.86M, an increase of 13.00% over than the figure of $7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $365M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $311.18M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PODD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.1B, up 15.30% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.59B and the low estimate is $1.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.