A glimpse at MultiPlan Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) closed at $1.10 up 2.80% from its previous closing price of $1.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2526494 shares were traded. MPLN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of MultiPlan Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2 from $3 previously.

On July 12, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $6.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Colaluca Anthony Jr bought 35,000 shares for $1.47 per share. The transaction valued at 51,443 led to the insider holds 101,287 shares of the business.

Tabak Mark sold 4,500,000 shares of MPLN for $17,100,000 on Aug 22. The Director now owns 1,099,636 shares after completing the transaction at $3.80 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Kim Michael, who serves as the SVP, Chief Information Officer of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $4.37 each. As a result, the insider received 218,360 and left with 362,386 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MPLN has reached a high of $6.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1476, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8842.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MPLN has traded an average of 1.95M shares per day and 2.73M over the past ten days. A total of 639.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 600.11M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MPLN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 20.24M with a Short Ratio of 17.97M, compared to 17.18M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.17% and a Short% of Float of 5.67%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.09 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $0, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.13 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $240.04M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $240.04M to a low estimate of $240.04M. As of the current estimate, MultiPlan Corporation’s year-ago sales were $298.25M, an estimated decrease of -19.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $243.63M, a decrease of -18.30% over than the figure of -$19.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $243.63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $243.63M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MPLN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.12B, down -3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $990.01M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.