A glimpse at ObsEva SA’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) closed at $0.13 down -0.62% from its previous closing price of $0.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0008 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2771763 shares were traded. OBSV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1368 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1255.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ObsEva SA’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 03, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $6.

On April 26, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on April 26, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Loumaye Ernest bought 4,000,000 shares for $0.11 per share. The transaction valued at 440,000 led to the insider holds 6,000,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OBSV has reached a high of $2.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1787, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5127.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OBSV has traded an average of 7.82M shares per day and 34.73M over the past ten days. A total of 104.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.92M. Insiders hold about 2.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.30% stake in the company. Shares short for OBSV as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.05M with a Short Ratio of 0.72M, compared to 1.13M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.01% and a Short% of Float of 1.18%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.68 and -$0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.68. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OBSV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.11M, down -57.20% from the average estimate.