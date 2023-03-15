A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

The price of Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) closed at $186.58 in the last session, up 2.21% from day before closing price of $182.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3891225 shares were traded. ADI stock price reached its highest trading level at $188.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $183.99.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ADI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 57.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Susquehanna on December 12, 2022, initiated with a Positive rating and assigned the stock a target price of $205.

On December 09, 2022, Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $190 to $200.

Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on November 23, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $180 to $190.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when DOLUCA TUNC sold 5,100 shares for $183.86 per share. The transaction valued at 937,686 led to the insider holds 59,657 shares of the business.

Frank Edward H. sold 5,000 shares of ADI for $965,450 on Feb 17. The Director now owns 3,000 shares after completing the transaction at $193.09 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, Sondel Michael, who serves as the CAO (principal acct. officer) of the company, sold 5,490 shares for $194.18 each. As a result, the insider received 1,066,041 and left with 6,281 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Analog’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADI has reached a high of $196.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $133.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 176.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 161.79.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ADI traded on average about 3.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.11M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 507.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 504.56M. Insiders hold about 0.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ADI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.81M with a Short Ratio of 5.32M, compared to 6.25M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.95% and a Short% of Float of 0.95%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ADI is 3.44, which was 2.55 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.87. The current Payout Ratio is 45.60% for ADI, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 07, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 01, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 15, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 25 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.65 and a low estimate of $2.5, while EPS last year was $1.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.42, with high estimates of $2.73 and low estimates of $2.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.45 and $9.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.8. EPS for the following year is $10.36, with 26 analysts recommending between $13 and $7.71.

Revenue Estimates

According to 24 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.15B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.19B to a low estimate of $3.05B. As of the current estimate, Analog Devices Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.68B, an estimated increase of 17.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.03B, an increase of 1.90% less than the figure of $17.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.86B.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.01B, up 1.30% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.32B and the low estimate is $11.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.