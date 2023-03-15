A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

After finishing at $8.90 in the prior trading day, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) closed at $9.43, up 5.96%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2319522 shares were traded. AUPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.95.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AUPH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.10 and its Current Ratio is at 9.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Oppenheimer Upgraded its Perform to Outperform on December 10, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $31.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when MILNE GEORGE M JR bought 20,000 shares for $8.91 per share. The transaction valued at 178,284 led to the insider holds 70,000 shares of the business.

Greenleaf Peter sold 32,750 shares of AUPH for $292,785 on Mar 02. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 982,968 shares after completing the transaction at $8.94 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Robertson Stephen P., who serves as the EVP, General Counsel of the company, sold 19,402 shares for $8.94 each. As a result, the insider received 173,454 and left with 303,364 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUPH has reached a high of $13.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.00.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.29M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 142.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.88M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AUPH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 11.03M with a Short Ratio of 14.96M, compared to 7.56M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.76% and a Short% of Float of 7.79%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.82 and -$0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.85. EPS for the following year is -$0.88, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.8 and -$0.99.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $27.45M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $30M to a low estimate of $25.4M. As of the current estimate, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $23.4M, an estimated increase of 17.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.13M, an increase of 20.80% over than the figure of $17.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $26.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.3M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AUPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $136.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $131M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $133.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $45.6M, up 192.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $136.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $155.1M and the low estimate is $128.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.