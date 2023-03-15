A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

After finishing at $4.69 in the prior trading day, Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) closed at $4.73, up 0.85%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 706238 shares were traded. NOTV stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5100.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NOTV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on January 19, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $8 from $10 previously.

On January 11, 2023, Lake Street Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $4 to $10.

Lake Street Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $60 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when Beattie John Gregory bought 5,000 shares for $6.99 per share. The transaction valued at 34,950 led to the insider holds 63,795 shares of the business.

Pitchford William D sold 2,123 shares of NOTV for $12,366 on Dec 09. The Chief Human Resources Officer now owns 74,051 shares after completing the transaction at $5.82 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Neff R Matthew, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $6.12 each. As a result, the insider received 6,120 and left with 62,388 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOTV has reached a high of $27.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.8082, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.0699.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 776.84K shares per day over the past 3-months and 562.21k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 25.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.14M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NOTV as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.05M with a Short Ratio of 2.49M, compared to 2.52M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.99% and a Short% of Float of 8.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.06 and a low estimate of -$1.54, while EPS last year was -$3.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.56, with high estimates of -$0.49 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.61 and -$2.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.91. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $118.75M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $120.16M to a low estimate of $118M. As of the current estimate, Inotiv Inc.’s year-ago sales were $84.21M, an estimated increase of 41.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $134.05M, a decrease of -4.50% less than the figure of $41.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $135.16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $132M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOTV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $580.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $570.16M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $576.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $547.66M, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $590.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $590.8M and the low estimate is $590.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.