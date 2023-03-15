A Stock You Should Be Looking At: The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

The price of The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE: NAPA) closed at $15.50 in the last session, up 0.26% from day before closing price of $15.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 552566 shares were traded. NAPA stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.34.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NAPA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 248.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 11, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $18.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on September 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Rasmuson Zach sold 23,339 shares for $16.54 per share. The transaction valued at 385,962 led to the insider holds 400,758 shares of the business.

Mallard Holdco, LLC sold 5,000,000 shares of NAPA for $96,250,000 on Jul 11. The 10% Owner now owns 69,150,301 shares after completing the transaction at $19.25 per share. On Jul 01, another insider, Rasmuson Zach, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $20.18 each. As a result, the insider received 504,548 and left with 422,685 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NAPA has reached a high of $22.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.88.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NAPA traded on average about 433.17K shares per day over the past 3-months and 586.6k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 115.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.77M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NAPA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.88M with a Short Ratio of 2.00M, compared to 2.32M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.63% and a Short% of Float of 4.32%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.64 and $0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.62. EPS for the following year is $0.69, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.74 and $0.65.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $102M. It ranges from a high estimate of $103.5M to a low estimate of $100.6M. As of the current estimate, The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $98.74M, an estimated increase of 3.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $89.7M, a decrease of -2.10% less than the figure of $3.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $90.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $88.95M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NAPA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $402.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $397.95M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $400.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $372.51M, up 7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $431.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $436.9M and the low estimate is $427.01M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.