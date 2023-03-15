An average trading volume for Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) closed at $66.29 in the last session, up 1.14% from day before closing price of $65.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7646932 shares were traded. MDLZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.29.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MDLZ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 46.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 88.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on January 03, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $75.

On January 03, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $69.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $70 to $71.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares for $34.42 per share. The transaction valued at 1,032,600,000 led to the insider holds 45,543,005 shares of the business.

Brusadelli Maurizio sold 20,675 shares of MDLZ for $1,378,609 on Feb 22. The EVP and President AMEA now owns 205,081 shares after completing the transaction at $66.68 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Brusadelli Maurizio, who serves as the EVP and President AMEA of the company, sold 22,388 shares for $67.55 each. As a result, the insider received 1,512,309 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Mondelez’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDLZ has reached a high of $68.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.26.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MDLZ traded on average about 5.77M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.79M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.37B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.35B. Insiders hold about 0.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MDLZ as of Jan 30, 2023 were 10.62M with a Short Ratio of 10.37M, compared to 11.85M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.78% and a Short% of Float of 0.78%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MDLZ is 1.54, which was 1.23 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.10.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.73, while EPS last year was $0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.22 and $3.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.17. EPS for the following year is $3.44, with 19 analysts recommending between $3.57 and $3.34.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $8.5B. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.77B to a low estimate of $8.32B. As of the current estimate, Mondelez International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.76B, an estimated increase of 9.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.98B, an increase of 9.80% over than the figure of $9.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.72B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDLZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.47B, up 8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $35.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36.54B and the low estimate is $34.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.