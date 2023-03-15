An average trading volume for NEXTracker Inc. (NXT) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $31.50 in the prior trading day, NEXTracker Inc. (NASDAQ: NXT) closed at $31.85, up 1.11%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1522543 shares were traded. NXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.58.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NXT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on March 06, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On March 06, 2023, ROTH MKM started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.ROTH MKM initiated its Buy rating on March 06, 2023, with a $45 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NEXTracker’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 65.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NXT has reached a high of $34.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.61.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.42M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 144.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.88M.