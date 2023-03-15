An overall feel about Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Ciena Corporation’s stock clocked out at $50.70, up 2.05% from its previous closing price of $49.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2515243 shares were traded. CIEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.06.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CIEN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 11, 2022, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $56 to $46.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on September 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $62 to $45.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when SMITH GARY B sold 3,541 shares for $51.16 per share. The transaction valued at 181,169 led to the insider holds 476,864 shares of the business.

McFeely Scott sold 500 shares of CIEN for $25,000 on Feb 28. The SVP, Networking Platforms now owns 106,591 shares after completing the transaction at $50.00 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, SMITH GARY B, who serves as the President, CEO of the company, sold 3,541 shares for $47.76 each. As a result, the insider received 169,125 and left with 480,405 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ciena’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIEN has reached a high of $61.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.45.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CIEN traded 1.63M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.68M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 149.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.88M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CIEN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.84M with a Short Ratio of 4.10M, compared to 3.9M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.59% and a Short% of Float of 2.92%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.8 and $2.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.61. EPS for the following year is $3.58, with 15 analysts recommending between $3.99 and $2.84.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $958.05M. It ranges from a high estimate of $979.9M to a low estimate of $939.8M. As of the current estimate, Ciena Corporation’s year-ago sales were $844.44M, an estimated increase of 13.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.04B, an increase of 9.60% less than the figure of $13.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.02B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.63B, up 17.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.76B and the low estimate is $4.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.