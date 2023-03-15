An overall feel about Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Open Text Corporation’s stock clocked out at $36.37, up 2.13% from its previous closing price of $35.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 857648 shares were traded. OTEX stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.58.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OTEX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on September 01, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $34.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on June 30, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $56.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Open’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OTEX has reached a high of $44.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.19.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OTEX traded 697.87K shares on average per day over the past three months and 814.7k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 270.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 265.54M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OTEX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.27M with a Short Ratio of 4.26M, compared to 4.06M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.58% and a Short% of Float of 1.61%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.73, OTEX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.97. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.74%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.81. The current Payout Ratio is 78.80% for OTEX, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 24, 2017 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.27, with high estimates of $1.34 and low estimates of $1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.32 and $3.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.16. EPS for the following year is $5.86, with 6 analysts recommending between $6.18 and $4.64.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $1.59B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.62B to a low estimate of $1.57B. As of the current estimate, Open Text Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.18B, an estimated increase of 35.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.96B, an increase of 62.70% over than the figure of $35.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.96B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.95B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OTEX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.66B, up 27.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.96B and the low estimate is $7.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.