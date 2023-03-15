Analysis of Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA): Selected Notes

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) closed the day trading at $1.11 down -4.31% from the previous closing price of $1.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6851667 shares were traded. QRTEA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of QRTEA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 18.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 16.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on November 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $1.20 from $4 previously.

On February 28, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $11.50 to $6.30.

On April 09, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on April 09, 2021, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when Wendling Brian J sold 15,732 shares for $3.17 per share. The transaction valued at 49,875 led to the insider holds 59,584 shares of the business.

Wendling Brian J sold 9,268 shares of QRTEA for $29,662 on Aug 29. The CAO/PFO now owns 75,316 shares after completing the transaction at $3.20 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QRTEA has reached a high of $5.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0212, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4807.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, QRTEA traded about 8.85M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, QRTEA traded about 9.53M shares per day. A total of 380.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 341.40M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.90% stake in the company. Shares short for QRTEA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 21.43M with a Short Ratio of 21.61M, compared to 23.6M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.61% and a Short% of Float of 7.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and $0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.33. EPS for the following year is $0.41, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.59 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $3.51B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.51B to a low estimate of $3.51B. As of the current estimate, Qurate Retail Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.06B, an estimated decrease of -13.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.5B, a decrease of -13.50% over than the figure of -$13.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.5B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QRTEA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.04B, down -12.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.9B and the low estimate is $11.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.