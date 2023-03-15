Are ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, ABB Ltd’s stock clocked out at $33.76, up 2.55% from its previous closing price of $32.92. On the day, 2095378 shares were traded. ABB stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.42.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ABB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ABB’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABB has reached a high of $35.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.86.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ABB traded 1.31M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.62M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.87B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.73B. Shares short for ABB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.86M with a Short Ratio of 2.03M, compared to 1.13M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.90, ABB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.74%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.32. The current Payout Ratio is 67.00% for ABB, which recently paid a dividend on May 10, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 28, 2001 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.77 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.66 and $1.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.54. EPS for the following year is $1.71, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.77 and $1.59.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $7.06B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.15B to a low estimate of $6.96B. As of the current estimate, ABB Ltd’s year-ago sales were $6.96B, an estimated increase of 1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.42B, an increase of 2.30% over than the figure of $1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.39B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.45B, up 2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.45B and the low estimate is $31.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.