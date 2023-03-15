Are analysts optimistic about GitLab Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GTLB) stock?

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB) closed the day trading at $33.96 down -23.86% from the previous closing price of $44.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$10.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20244867 shares were traded. GTLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.92.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GTLB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 23, 2023, FBN Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $60.

On December 15, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $65.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on December 15, 2022, with a $65 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when McBride Michael Eugene sold 5,248 shares for $45.02 per share. The transaction valued at 236,265 led to the insider holds 855,498 shares of the business.

McBride Michael Eugene sold 1,600 shares of GTLB for $72,118 on Mar 01. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 860,746 shares after completing the transaction at $45.07 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, McBride Michael Eugene, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 6,832 shares for $51.42 each. As a result, the insider received 351,300 and left with 862,346 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTLB has reached a high of $70.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.84.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GTLB traded about 2.08M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GTLB traded about 4.86M shares per day. A total of 148.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.58M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GTLB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.86M with a Short Ratio of 7.30M, compared to 11.54M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.59% and a Short% of Float of 11.67%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.55 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.57. EPS for the following year is -$0.55, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.47 and -$0.68.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $119.91M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $123.14M to a low estimate of $119.1M. As of the current estimate, GitLab Inc.’s year-ago sales were $77.8M, an estimated increase of 54.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $127.23M, an increase of 45.60% less than the figure of $54.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $131.57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $124.01M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $424.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $420.53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $421.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $252.65M, up 66.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $591.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $601.51M and the low estimate is $568.23M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.