Are analysts optimistic about Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LSCC) stock?

The closing price of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) was $92.48 for the day, up 5.02% from the previous closing price of $88.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2824345 shares were traded. LSCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $93.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $89.95.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LSCC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 89.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 60.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 08, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On May 24, 2022, Susquehanna Upgraded its rating to Positive which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $65.

Rosenblatt reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 03, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $68 to $95.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when O’Rourke Glenn sold 359 shares for $90.80 per share. The transaction valued at 32,597 led to the insider holds 1,790 shares of the business.

O’Rourke Glenn sold 19,624 shares of LSCC for $1,736,553 on Mar 07. The SVP, Mfg Ops now owns 2,149 shares after completing the transaction at $88.49 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, O’Rourke Glenn, who serves as the SVP, Mfg Ops of the company, sold 920 shares for $83.85 each. As a result, the insider received 77,142 and left with 21,773 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lattice’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 72.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 38.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 26.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LSCC has reached a high of $93.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.26.

Shares Statistics:

LSCC traded an average of 1.50M shares per day over the past three months and 1.45M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 137.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.68M. Shares short for LSCC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.2M with a Short Ratio of 5.81M, compared to 6.24M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.52% and a Short% of Float of 5.47%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.76 and $1.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.75. EPS for the following year is $2.01, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.16 and $1.9.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $175.8M to a low estimate of $175M. As of the current estimate, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $141.79M, an estimated increase of 23.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $174.74M, an increase of 16.10% less than the figure of $23.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $177.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $165M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LSCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $660.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $656M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $659.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $515.33M, up 27.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $734.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $755.44M and the low estimate is $706.79M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.