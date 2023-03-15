As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) offers stability

The closing price of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) was $12.74 for the day, up 6.17% from the previous closing price of $12.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 502342 shares were traded. IAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.11.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IAS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 21, 2022, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $26 to $27.

Oppenheimer reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on March 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when SUKUMARAN ANIL sold 1,052 shares for $10.87 per share. The transaction valued at 11,435 led to the insider holds 55,449 shares of the business.

SUKUMARAN ANIL sold 3,956 shares of IAS for $35,446 on Dec 16. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 55,055 shares after completing the transaction at $8.96 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, SUKUMARAN ANIL, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 3,955 shares for $9.56 each. As a result, the insider received 37,810 and left with 59,011 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Integral’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 130.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 47.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IAS has reached a high of $16.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.45.

Shares Statistics:

IAS traded an average of 340.78K shares per day over the past three months and 599.82k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 153.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.68M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for IAS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.17M with a Short Ratio of 1.05M, compared to 1.5M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.76% and a Short% of Float of 3.21%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.17 and $0.13.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $112.07M to a low estimate of $110M. As of the current estimate, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $102.47M, an estimated increase of 8.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $97.3M, an increase of 9.00% over than the figure of $8.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $102.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $89.8M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $403M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $401M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $402.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $323.51M, up 24.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $459.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $488.96M and the low estimate is $420.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.