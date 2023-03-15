Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) closed at $126.79 in the last session, up 2.43% from day before closing price of $123.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 970708 shares were traded. CHKP stock price reached its highest trading level at $126.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $124.14.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CHKP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, SMBC Nikko on February 16, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $120 from $125 previously.

On February 14, 2023, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $148.

On January 24, 2023, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $134.JP Morgan initiated its Neutral rating on January 24, 2023, with a $134 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Check’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHKP has reached a high of $145.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $107.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 126.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 123.96.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CHKP traded on average about 801.14K shares per day over the past 3-months and 717.77k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 121.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.67M. Insiders hold about 24.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CHKP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.13M with a Short Ratio of 3.12M, compared to 2.27M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.50% and a Short% of Float of 3.12%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.23 and a low estimate of $2.14, while EPS last year was $2.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.64, with high estimates of $1.83 and low estimates of $1.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.91 and $6.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.83. EPS for the following year is $7.57, with 17 analysts recommending between $7.96 and $7.33.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $593.03M. It ranges from a high estimate of $603.31M to a low estimate of $582.32M. As of the current estimate, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $542.3M, an estimated increase of 9.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $534.18M, an increase of 4.00% less than the figure of $9.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $539.76M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $527.26M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHKP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.96B, up 10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.31B and the low estimate is $2.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.