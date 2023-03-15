Considering America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) closed at $21.04 in the last session, up 1.59% from day before closing price of $20.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2987596 shares were traded. AMX stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.89.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AMX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 445.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 28, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $20.40 to $22.50.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on September 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20.50 to $20.40.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, America’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMX has reached a high of $21.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.11.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AMX traded on average about 1.69M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.82M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 3.17B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.13B. Shares short for AMX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.35M with a Short Ratio of 8.72M, compared to 7.61M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AMX is 0.64, which was 0.40 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.36. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for AMX, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.5 and $1.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.34. EPS for the following year is $1.55, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.79 and $1.21.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $11.44B. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.61B to a low estimate of $11.27B. As of the current estimate, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s year-ago sales were $10.96B, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.22B, an increase of 8.80% over than the figure of $4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.22B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $46.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $41.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $42.2B, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $44.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $46.74B and the low estimate is $42.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.