Considering Ecoark Holdings Inc. (ZEST) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $0.20 in the prior trading day, Ecoark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEST) closed at $0.19, down -7.32%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0150 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1860005 shares were traded. ZEST stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2141 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1751.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZEST by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Ault Alliance, Inc. bought 11,000 shares for $0.19 per share. The transaction valued at 2,144 led to the insider holds 1,434,182 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZEST has reached a high of $2.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2746, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1700.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 390.79K shares per day over the past 3-months and 673.82k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 28.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.98M. Insiders hold about 5.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ZEST as of Jan 12, 2023 were 74.13k with a Short Ratio of 0.43M, compared to 77.11k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.26% and a Short% of Float of 0.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.