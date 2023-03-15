Considering Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) closed at $31.25 in the last session, up 1.82% from day before closing price of $30.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2771372 shares were traded. JNPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.95.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at JNPR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 21, 2022, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $36 to $37.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on October 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $27 to $29.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when rahim rami sold 6,250 shares for $31.28 per share. The transaction valued at 195,509 led to the insider holds 937,089 shares of the business.

rahim rami sold 6,250 shares of JNPR for $195,798 on Mar 07. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 943,339 shares after completing the transaction at $31.33 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, rahim rami, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 6,250 shares for $31.31 each. As a result, the insider received 195,660 and left with 949,589 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Juniper’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JNPR has reached a high of $38.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.79.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, JNPR traded on average about 3.59M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 323.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 320.20M. Insiders hold about 1.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.40% stake in the company. Shares short for JNPR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.68M with a Short Ratio of 8.42M, compared to 8.57M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.69% and a Short% of Float of 4.28%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for JNPR is 0.88, which was 0.80 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.84. The current Payout Ratio is 57.50% for JNPR, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 21, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 15, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.37 and $2.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.28. EPS for the following year is $2.55, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.86 and $2.38.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.34B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.37B to a low estimate of $1.29B. As of the current estimate, Juniper Networks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.17B, an estimated increase of 14.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.4B, an increase of 10.20% less than the figure of $14.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.43B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.36B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JNPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.3B, up 8.60% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.22B and the low estimate is $5.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.