GFI (Gold Fields Limited): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) closed at $10.75 in the last session, up 1.99% from day before closing price of $10.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8413861 shares were traded. GFI stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.36.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GFI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 65.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on March 17, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Gold’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GFI has reached a high of $16.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.63.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GFI traded on average about 5.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.42M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 890.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 858.32M. Shares short for GFI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.3M with a Short Ratio of 3.90M, compared to 4.61M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GFI is 0.41, which was 0.33 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.14. The current Payout Ratio is 40.60% for GFI, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 20, 2013 when the company split stock in a 1161:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.