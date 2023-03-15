I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO).

The price of Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) closed at $49.05 in the last session, up 1.32% from day before closing price of $48.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17376901 shares were traded. CSCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.51.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CSCO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 17, 2023, DZ Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $58.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Stahlkopf Deborah L sold 3,142 shares for $48.78 per share. The transaction valued at 153,261 led to the insider holds 180,697 shares of the business.

Sharritts Jeffery S. sold 812 shares of CSCO for $39,577 on Mar 14. The EVP & Chief Cust & Prtnr Offcr now owns 267,608 shares after completing the transaction at $48.74 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, BHATT PRAT, who serves as the SVP & Chief Acctg Officer of the company, sold 608 shares for $48.74 each. As a result, the insider received 29,634 and left with 50,162 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cisco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSCO has reached a high of $56.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.69.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CSCO traded on average about 18.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 15.79M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 4.10B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.09B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CSCO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 41.51M with a Short Ratio of 40.19M, compared to 39.6M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.01% and a Short% of Float of 1.01%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CSCO is 1.56, which was 1.44 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.93. The current Payout Ratio is 55.10% for CSCO, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 03, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 22, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 21 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.85, while EPS last year was $0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.89, with high estimates of $0.92 and low estimates of $0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.6 and $3.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.55. EPS for the following year is $3.83, with 25 analysts recommending between $4.14 and $3.71.

Revenue Estimates

According to 18 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $13.43B. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.56B to a low estimate of $13.34B. As of the current estimate, Cisco Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.72B, an estimated increase of 5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.58B, an increase of 5.80% over than the figure of $5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.46B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $54.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $54.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.56B, up 5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $56.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $58.57B and the low estimate is $55.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.