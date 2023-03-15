I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP).

After finishing at $0.26 in the prior trading day, MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) closed at $0.25, down -2.38%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0061 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1058074 shares were traded. MEIP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2560 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2401.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MEIP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on March 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $2 from $13 previously.

On March 25, 2022, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $6 to $2.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4 to $1.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Baltic Charles V. III bought 81,500 shares for $0.23 per share. The transaction valued at 18,338 led to the insider holds 105,750 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MEIP has reached a high of $1.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2892, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4053.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.99M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 133.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.62M. Insiders hold about 0.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MEIP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.48M with a Short Ratio of 4.36M, compared to 3.82M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.61% and a Short% of Float of 2.62%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.46, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$0.8.