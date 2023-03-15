IAA (IAA Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, IAA Inc.’s stock clocked out at $40.27, up 0.25% from its previous closing price of $40.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8917236 shares were traded. IAA stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.87.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IAA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on January 05, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $44 from $46 previously.

On November 08, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $40.

Guggenheim Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 09, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $52.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, IAA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IAA has reached a high of $44.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.63.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IAA traded 2.82M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 133.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.10M. Shares short for IAA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.08M with a Short Ratio of 9.77M, compared to 4.91M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.80% and a Short% of Float of 3.82%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.62 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.27 and $2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.23. EPS for the following year is $2.32, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.55 and $1.82.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $535.21M. It ranges from a high estimate of $550.51M to a low estimate of $507.86M. As of the current estimate, IAA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $548.1M, an estimated decrease of -2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $574.81M, an increase of 3.10% over than the figure of -$2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $608.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $552.43M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IAA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.84B, up 14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.25B and the low estimate is $2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.