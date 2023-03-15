In spite of Allbirds Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIRD) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) closed at $1.12 down -3.04% from its previous closing price of $1.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0350 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4877265 shares were traded. BIRD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Allbirds Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, TD Cowen on March 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $1.50 from $4 previously.

Telsey Advisory Group Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on March 10, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4 to $2.25.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Bufano Michael J sold 10,570 shares for $2.82 per share. The transaction valued at 29,807 led to the insider holds 323,188 shares of the business.

Vernachio Joseph sold 6,784 shares of BIRD for $19,131 on Mar 02. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 373,938 shares after completing the transaction at $2.82 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, Zwillinger Joseph, who serves as the Co-Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 7,256 shares for $2.75 each. As a result, the insider received 19,954 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIRD has reached a high of $6.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6062, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5601.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BIRD has traded an average of 2.19M shares per day and 5.36M over the past ten days. A total of 149.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.47M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BIRD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.3M with a Short Ratio of 8.60M, compared to 6.11M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.22% and a Short% of Float of 6.54%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.53 and -$0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.55. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$0.66.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $96.92M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $99.7M to a low estimate of $94.1M. As of the current estimate, Allbirds Inc.’s year-ago sales were $97.22M, an estimated decrease of -0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $68.12M, an increase of 8.50% over than the figure of -$0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $74.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $61.8M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIRD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $312.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $307.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $310.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $277.47M, up 11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $354.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $380.4M and the low estimate is $322.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.