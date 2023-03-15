In spite of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s (NASDAQ:GO) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s stock clocked out at $27.15, up 0.44% from its previous closing price of $27.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1134510 shares were traded. GO stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.98.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 20, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $30.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on August 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $29 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Ragatz Erik D. bought 689 shares for $26.70 per share. The transaction valued at 18,396 led to the insider holds 259,785 shares of the business.

Ragatz Erik D. bought 20,000 shares of GO for $545,000 on Mar 07. The Director now owns 259,096 shares after completing the transaction at $27.25 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Ragatz Erik D., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 73,200 shares for $27.27 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,996,434 and bolstered with 239,096 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Grocery’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GO has reached a high of $46.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.76.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GO traded 1.03M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.48M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 97.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.83M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.14M with a Short Ratio of 9.72M, compared to 8.25M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.39% and a Short% of Float of 11.69%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.01 and $0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1. EPS for the following year is $1.14, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.25 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $906.51M. It ranges from a high estimate of $915M to a low estimate of $888.47M. As of the current estimate, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $782.7M, an estimated increase of 15.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $926.46M, an increase of 11.40% less than the figure of $15.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $964.62M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $895.7M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.08B, up 15.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.96B and the low estimate is $3.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.