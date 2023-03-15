In spite of Meta Platforms Inc.’s (NASDAQ:META) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Meta Platforms Inc.’s stock clocked out at $194.02, up 7.25% from its previous closing price of $180.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+13.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 41103603 shares were traded. META stock price reached its highest trading level at $194.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $186.56.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of META’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 03, 2023, HSBC Securities Downgraded its rating to Reduce which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $110.

Rosenblatt Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 02, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $104 to $220.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Newstead Jennifer sold 393 shares for $189.00 per share. The transaction valued at 74,277 led to the insider holds 31,332 shares of the business.

Newstead Jennifer sold 393 shares of META for $67,592 on Feb 28. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 31,725 shares after completing the transaction at $171.99 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Newstead Jennifer, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 393 shares for $174.05 each. As a result, the insider received 68,402 and left with 32,118 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Meta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, META has reached a high of $236.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $88.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 160.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 149.58.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that META traded 32.06M shares on average per day over the past three months and 30.19M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.64B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.20B. Insiders hold about 0.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.20% stake in the company. Shares short for META as of Jan 30, 2023 were 26.81M with a Short Ratio of 27.45M, compared to 29.29M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.03% and a Short% of Float of 1.21%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 41 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.1 and a low estimate of $1.14, while EPS last year was $2.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.34, with high estimates of $3.26 and low estimates of $1.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.76 and $6.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.53. EPS for the following year is $11.5, with 46 analysts recommending between $15.62 and $8.06.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 41 analysts expect revenue to total $27.59B. It ranges from a high estimate of $28.57B to a low estimate of $26.76B. As of the current estimate, Meta Platforms Inc.’s year-ago sales were $27.91B, an estimated decrease of -1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 40 analysts are estimating revenue of $29.53B, an increase of 2.50% over than the figure of -$1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $30.48B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $28.25B.

A total of 49 analysts have provided revenue estimates for META’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $127B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $117.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $122.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $116.61B, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 46 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $136.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $146.08B and the low estimate is $124.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.