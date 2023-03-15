In the case of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH), what’s next?

The closing price of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) was $17.31 for the day, up 3.59% from the previous closing price of $16.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1162760 shares were traded. TH stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.53.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 27, 2021, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $3 to $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Kalamaras Eric sold 62,660 shares for $16.80 per share. The transaction valued at 1,052,834 led to the insider holds 106,560 shares of the business.

Kalamaras Eric sold 1,688 shares of TH for $27,835 on Mar 09. The EVP and CFO now owns 111,384 shares after completing the transaction at $16.49 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, Kalamaras Eric, who serves as the EVP and CFO of the company, sold 62,748 shares for $16.13 each. As a result, the insider received 1,012,125 and left with 111,384 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Target’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TH has reached a high of $18.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.93.

Shares Statistics:

TH traded an average of 600.22K shares per day over the past three months and 769.11k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 97.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.36M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TH as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.84M with a Short Ratio of 6.25M, compared to 7.38M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.03% and a Short% of Float of 23.70%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.04 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.93. EPS for the following year is $1.79, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.11 and $1.57.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $149.3M to a low estimate of $147.5M. As of the current estimate, Target Hospitality Corp.’s year-ago sales were $81.69M, an estimated increase of 81.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $145.2M, an increase of 80.70% less than the figure of $81.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $145.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $145.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $498.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $497M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $497.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $291.34M, up 70.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $583.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $609M and the low estimate is $566.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.