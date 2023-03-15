In the case of The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY), what’s next?

The closing price of The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) was $242.00 for the day, up 0.59% from the previous closing price of $240.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 845334 shares were traded. HSY stock price reached its highest trading level at $242.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $239.60.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of HSY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 106.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $244 to $269.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Reiman Jason sold 150 shares for $240.35 per share. The transaction valued at 36,052 led to the insider holds 16,934 shares of the business.

Reiman Jason sold 322 shares of HSY for $77,124 on Feb 28. The SVP Chief Supply Chain Officer now owns 17,084 shares after completing the transaction at $239.52 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, McCalman Jennifer, who serves as the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 70 shares for $238.56 each. As a result, the insider received 16,699 and left with 2,603 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HSY has reached a high of $244.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $201.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 231.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 226.54.

Shares Statistics:

HSY traded an average of 976.06K shares per day over the past three months and 851.36k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 205.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.48M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HSY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.15M with a Short Ratio of 2.76M, compared to 2.35M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.05% and a Short% of Float of 1.47%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.18, HSY has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.14. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.76%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.10. The current Payout Ratio is 48.40% for HSY, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 15, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.85 and a low estimate of $2.5, while EPS last year was $2.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.02, with high estimates of $2.2 and low estimates of $1.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.51 and $8.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.32. EPS for the following year is $10, with 19 analysts recommending between $10.37 and $8.95.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.95B to a low estimate of $2.83B. As of the current estimate, The Hershey Company’s year-ago sales were $2.67B, an estimated increase of 8.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.55B, an increase of 7.60% less than the figure of $8.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.46B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HSY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.42B, up 7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.87B and the low estimate is $11.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.