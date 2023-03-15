In What Direction Will Physicians Realty Trust’s (NYSE:DOC) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) was $14.85 for the day, up 0.81% from the previous closing price of $14.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2128916 shares were traded. DOC stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.67.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DOC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 469.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 397.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 28, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $17.

Colliers Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $19.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when BLACK ALBERT JR bought 1,021 shares for $14.98 per share. The transaction valued at 15,295 led to the insider holds 99,208 shares of the business.

Thompson Tommy G bought 6,575 shares of DOC for $98,888 on Dec 14. The Director now owns 25,635 shares after completing the transaction at $15.04 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Thompson Tommy G, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 17,760 shares for $15.16 each. As a result, the insider paid 269,242 and bolstered with 19,060 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Physicians’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 63.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOC has reached a high of $18.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.83.

Shares Statistics:

DOC traded an average of 1.95M shares per day over the past three months and 2.32M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 229.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 226.19M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DOC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.02M with a Short Ratio of 9.39M, compared to 9.83M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.95% and a Short% of Float of 5.59%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.92, DOC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.01%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.36.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.23 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $133.8M to a low estimate of $127.37M. As of the current estimate, Physicians Realty Trust’s year-ago sales were $116.12M, an estimated increase of 12.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $130.78M, an increase of 0.30% less than the figure of $12.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $135.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $124.5M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $528M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $509.15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $522.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $457.7M, up 14.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $535.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $559.62M and the low estimate is $501.17M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.