In What Direction Will The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) was $60.03 for the day, up 0.37% from the previous closing price of $59.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 19458795 shares were traded. KO stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.35.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of KO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 135.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on February 17, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $68.

On February 15, 2023, Wells Fargo reiterated its Overweight rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $70 to $68.

Morgan Stanley reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on February 15, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $68 to $70.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Quincey James sold 46,421 shares for $60.50 per share. The transaction valued at 2,808,470 led to the insider holds 592,546 shares of the business.

QUAN NANCY sold 74,000 shares of KO for $4,344,599 on Mar 01. The SVP & Chief Technical Officer now owns 219,790 shares after completing the transaction at $58.71 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, Quincey James, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 34,875 shares for $60.32 each. As a result, the insider received 2,103,754 and left with 351,737 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KO has reached a high of $67.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.17.

Shares Statistics:

KO traded an average of 13.19M shares per day over the past three months and 14.83M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.33B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.30B. Insiders hold about 0.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 24.87M with a Short Ratio of 20.17M, compared to 31.47M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.58% and a Short% of Float of 0.58%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.65, KO has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.84. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.11. The current Payout Ratio is 78.90% for KO, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 12, 2012 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.59 and $2.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.49. EPS for the following year is $2.56, with 24 analysts recommending between $2.66 and $2.46.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.2B to a low estimate of $9.78B. As of the current estimate, The Coca-Cola Company’s year-ago sales were $9.47B, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.65B, an increase of 1.40% less than the figure of $5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.95B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.22B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $44.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $42.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $42.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $38.66B, up 10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $44.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $46.29B and the low estimate is $43.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.