In What Direction Will Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) was $10.61 for the day, up 3.51% from the previous closing price of $10.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 604705 shares were traded. TBPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.24.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TBPH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.30 and its Current Ratio is at 12.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Leerink on May 23, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On November 05, 2021, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $12.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Underweight on September 15, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $7.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Farnum Rhonda sold 4,000 shares for $10.20 per share. The transaction valued at 40,800 led to the insider holds 360,190 shares of the business.

GRAHAM RICHARD A sold 2,323 shares of TBPH for $23,346 on Mar 06. The SVP, RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT now owns 374,140 shares after completing the transaction at $10.05 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Winningham Rick E, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $11.19 each. As a result, the insider received 559,500 and left with 1,350,797 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TBPH has reached a high of $11.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.96.

Shares Statistics:

TBPH traded an average of 496.53K shares per day over the past three months and 579.52k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 67.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.94M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TBPH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.85M with a Short Ratio of 8.11M, compared to 8.37M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.14% and a Short% of Float of 21.79%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.05 and -$0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.14. EPS for the following year is -$0.89, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.47 and -$1.18.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.14M to a low estimate of $13.9M. As of the current estimate, Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.95M, an estimated increase of 5.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.63M, an increase of 10.90% over than the figure of $5.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18.93M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.01M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TBPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $56.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $49.38M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $51.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $55.31M, down -6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $66.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $86.04M and the low estimate is $54.44M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.