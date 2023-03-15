Invest in Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) closed at $5.47 in the last session, up 3.21% from day before closing price of $5.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 979398 shares were traded. ARLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.30.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ARLO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on January 25, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On July 29, 2020, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $6.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Rothstein Amy M sold 40,000 shares for $6.00 per share. The transaction valued at 240,000 led to the insider holds 81,642 shares of the business.

Summers Grady bought 3,497 shares of ARLO for $14,932 on Feb 15. The Director now owns 227,072 shares after completing the transaction at $4.27 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, FAISON RALPH E, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 23,800 shares for $4.20 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,960 and bolstered with 343,367 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARLO has reached a high of $9.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.12.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ARLO traded on average about 1.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.3M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 88.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.24M. Insiders hold about 5.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ARLO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.74M with a Short Ratio of 1.42M, compared to 2.42M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.97% and a Short% of Float of 2.34%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.12. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $107.44M. It ranges from a high estimate of $109.5M to a low estimate of $103.73M. As of the current estimate, Arlo Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $142.86M, an estimated decrease of -24.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $94.71M, a decrease of -24.10% over than the figure of -$24.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $98.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $92.4M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $481.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $475.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $479.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $435.14M, up 10.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $483.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $525.3M and the low estimate is $416.96M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.