Invest in HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) closed at $250.69 in the last session, up 1.47% from day before closing price of $247.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1226027 shares were traded. HCA stock price reached its highest trading level at $253.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $248.12.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HCA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 78.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on July 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $160 from $233 previously.

On June 17, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $240.

Bernstein Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on May 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $273 to $271.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when Whalen Kathleen M sold 1,734 shares for $263.61 per share. The transaction valued at 457,097 led to the insider holds 9,962 shares of the business.

Berres Jennifer sold 4,000 shares of HCA for $1,020,912 on Feb 07. The SVP & Chief Human Res. Officer now owns 7,392 shares after completing the transaction at $255.23 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, RUTHERFORD BILL B, who serves as the CFO and EVP of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $258.19 each. As a result, the insider received 7,745,568 and left with 81,632 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, HCA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCA has reached a high of $279.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $164.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 253.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 219.35.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HCA traded on average about 1.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.31M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 280.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 210.77M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HCA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.92M with a Short Ratio of 2.98M, compared to 3.68M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.03% and a Short% of Float of 1.38%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HCA is 2.40, which was 0.48 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.94%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.87.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.42 and a low estimate of $3.24, while EPS last year was $4.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.29, with high estimates of $4.85 and low estimates of $3.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.32 and $16.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.27. EPS for the following year is $19.39, with 18 analysts recommending between $21.26 and $18.02.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $15.3B. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.94B to a low estimate of $14.38B. As of the current estimate, HCA Healthcare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.95B, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.48B, an increase of 4.50% over than the figure of $2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $16.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.24B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $63.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $61.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $62.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $60.23B, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $66.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $68.7B and the low estimate is $65.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.