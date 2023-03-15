Invest in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $6.38 in the prior trading day, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) closed at $6.49, up 1.72%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1471336 shares were traded. NVTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.28.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NVTS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.50 and its Current Ratio is at 8.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on February 24, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On February 17, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

On December 14, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $20.BofA Securities initiated its Neutral rating on December 14, 2021, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Moxam David sold 81,566 shares for $6.17 per share. The transaction valued at 503,262 led to the insider holds 832,662 shares of the business.

Sheridan Eugene sold 263,109 shares of NVTS for $1,076,116 on Nov 21. The President & CEO now owns 2,214,083 shares after completing the transaction at $4.09 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Kinzer Daniel M., who serves as the COO and CTO of the company, sold 105,245 shares for $4.09 each. As a result, the insider received 430,452 and left with 885,617 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Navitas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 26.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVTS has reached a high of $11.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.03.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.79M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 138.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.50M. Insiders hold about 16.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NVTS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.04M with a Short Ratio of 8.98M, compared to 7.8M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.89% and a Short% of Float of 8.92%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.23 and -$0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$0.6.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $12M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.01M to a low estimate of $12M. As of the current estimate, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $7.34M, an estimated increase of 63.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.05M, an increase of 93.60% over than the figure of $63.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.97M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $39.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37.59M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.74M, up 59.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $75.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $85.19M and the low estimate is $70M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 100.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.