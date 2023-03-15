Investing in American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, American Electric Power Company Inc.’s stock clocked out at $90.25, up 0.97% from its previous closing price of $89.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2926801 shares were traded. AEP stock price reached its highest trading level at $91.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $89.51.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AEP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 67.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on February 01, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $99 from $108 previously.

On January 24, 2023, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $100 to $102.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $101 to $98.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Hall Greg B sold 884 shares for $90.99 per share. The transaction valued at 80,435 led to the insider holds 7,331 shares of the business.

Akins Nicholas K sold 51,034 shares of AEP for $4,564,481 on Feb 24. The Executive Chair now owns 143,547 shares after completing the transaction at $89.44 per share. On Feb 24, another insider, Feinberg David Matthew, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 3,998 shares for $89.44 each. As a result, the insider received 357,581 and left with 15,714 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEP has reached a high of $105.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $80.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 92.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 94.41.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AEP traded 2.77M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.75M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 513.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 513.70M. Insiders hold about 0.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AEP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.53M with a Short Ratio of 7.30M, compared to 8.22M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.08% and a Short% of Float of 1.08%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.88, AEP has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.29.

Earnings Estimates

