Investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) closed at $4.02 down -5.63% from its previous closing price of $4.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2999108 shares were traded. ESPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9850.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on March 07, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $7 from $6.50 previously.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on February 24, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $12.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Koenig Sheldon L. sold 5,441 shares for $5.06 per share. The transaction valued at 27,510 led to the insider holds 194,815 shares of the business.

Warren Eric sold 5,090 shares of ESPR for $25,730 on Mar 07. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 48,572 shares after completing the transaction at $5.05 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Foody Joanne M., who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 3,884 shares for $5.07 each. As a result, the insider received 19,672 and left with 103,060 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESPR has reached a high of $8.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.0552, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.6311.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ESPR has traded an average of 2.14M shares per day and 4.66M over the past ten days. A total of 73.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.15M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ESPR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 18.12M with a Short Ratio of 17.25M, compared to 14.09M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 24.29% and a Short% of Float of 29.29%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.72 and a low estimate of -$0.96, while EPS last year was -$1.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.52, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.48 and -$3.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.62. EPS for the following year is -$2.49, with 9 analysts recommending between -$1.91 and -$3.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $20.85M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $24.88M to a low estimate of $18.1M. As of the current estimate, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $15.4M, an estimated increase of 35.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.15M, an increase of 22.90% less than the figure of $35.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.4M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $81.54M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $75.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $77.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $78.45M, down -1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $152.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $346M and the low estimate is $91.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 97.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.