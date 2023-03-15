Investing in Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Thomson Reuters Corporation’s stock clocked out at $122.82, up 1.71% from its previous closing price of $120.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 562074 shares were traded. TRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $122.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $120.94.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TRI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 46.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 123.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Thomson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRI has reached a high of $125.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $91.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 119.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 110.93.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TRI traded 465.18K shares on average per day over the past three months and 421.53k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 478.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.92M. Insiders hold about 55.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TRI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.36M with a Short Ratio of 2.01M, compared to 2.64M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.52, TRI has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.96. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.12. The current Payout Ratio is 32.30% for TRI, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 26, 2018 when the company split stock in a 0:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.82 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.4 and $2.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.17. EPS for the following year is $3.63, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.84 and $3.41.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $1.73B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.76B to a low estimate of $1.71B. As of the current estimate, Thomson Reuters Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.67B, an estimated increase of 3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.68B, an increase of 4.00% over than the figure of $3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.66B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.63B, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.58B and the low estimate is $7.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.