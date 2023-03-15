Is Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) closed at $28.63 in the last session, up 3.92% from day before closing price of $27.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2509227 shares were traded. OHI stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.81.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OHI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 14, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $35 to $33.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on October 10, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Omega’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OHI has reached a high of $33.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.87.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OHI traded on average about 2.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.64M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 234.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 233.26M. Insiders hold about 0.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.60% stake in the company. Shares short for OHI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 22.79M with a Short Ratio of 24.68M, compared to 20.42M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.73% and a Short% of Float of 13.37%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for OHI is 2.68, which was 2.68 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.15.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.53 and $1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.29. EPS for the following year is $1.66, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.69 and $1.18.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $205.27M. It ranges from a high estimate of $239.3M to a low estimate of $184.33M. As of the current estimate, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s year-ago sales were $249.31M, an estimated decrease of -17.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $220.26M, a decrease of -10.00% over than the figure of -$17.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $246.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $192.27M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OHI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $988.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $750.63M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $862.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $878.24M, down -1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $894.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $764.86M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.