Is this a Prime Time To acquire Apple Inc. (AAPL) stock

The price of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) closed at $152.59 in the last session, up 1.41% from day before closing price of $150.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 73535498 shares were traded. AAPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $153.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $150.10.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AAPL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 47.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on March 06, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $199.

On March 03, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated its Overweight rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $175 to $180.

BofA Securities reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on January 27, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $154 to $153.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when KONDO CHRIS sold 20,200 shares for $148.72 per share. The transaction valued at 3,004,144 led to the insider holds 31,505 shares of the business.

Maestri Luca sold 176,299 shares of AAPL for $27,493,275 on Oct 28. The Senior Vice President, CFO now owns 110,673 shares after completing the transaction at $155.95 per share. On Oct 17, another insider, O’BRIEN DEIRDRE, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 8,053 shares for $142.45 each. As a result, the insider received 1,147,150 and left with 136,290 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Apple’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 42.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AAPL has reached a high of $179.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $124.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 144.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 147.56.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AAPL traded on average about 72.67M shares per day over the past 3-months and 64.98M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 15.89B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.81B. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AAPL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 115.48M with a Short Ratio of 110.77M, compared to 124.02M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.73% and a Short% of Float of 0.73%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AAPL is 0.92, which was 0.82 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.96. The current Payout Ratio is 15.40% for AAPL, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 30, 2020 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 26 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.56 and a low estimate of $1.37, while EPS last year was $1.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.24, with high estimates of $1.35 and low estimates of $1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.6 and $5.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.97. EPS for the following year is $6.58, with 34 analysts recommending between $7.16 and $5.62.

Revenue Estimates

According to 23 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $92.96B. It ranges from a high estimate of $98.84B to a low estimate of $91.81B. As of the current estimate, Apple Inc.’s year-ago sales were $97.28B, an estimated decrease of -4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $85.4B, an increase of 2.90% over than the figure of -$4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $90.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $81.32B.

A total of 35 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAPL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $401.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $375.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $388.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $394.33B, down -1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $414.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $433.32B and the low estimate is $397.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.